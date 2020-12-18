ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file a charge of rape against an Anderson man.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Friday that a preliminary charge of rape against Nicholas Barkdull, 23, was dismissed after further investigation.
Barkdull is still facing a probation violation charge.
He was arrested on Dec. 10, and the prosecutor’s office requested 72 hours to file formal charges during his initial hearing.
There is a court filing to terminate Barkdull from work release on Dec. 11 in Madison Circuit Court 4. A motion was filed on Thursday to rescind that request.
Barkdull was arrested in 2017 on charges of criminal confinement, incest and sexual battery.
In October 2018, Barkdull pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of criminal confinement. The charges of incest and sexual battery were dismissed.
He was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe to four years at the Indiana Department of Correction, with the sentence suspended except for one day.
Barkdull was sentenced in 2019 to serve two years at the Madison County Work Release Center and the remaining two years on probation as the result of a probation violation.
