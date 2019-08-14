2012 rape trial begins

ANDERSON — Opening statements were made Wednesday in a jury trial for a man accused of raping a woman in 2012.
Torin Tigranes Jones, 47, of Mansfield, Ohio, is charged with Class B felony rape and Class B criminal deviate conduct.
The victim testified that she met Jones at Big Baby's bar and grill on April 28, 2012, while with a friend. She said she left the bar with Jones to go to IHOP and then brought him back to her home.
The woman said her roommate and the friend she was at the bar with were also in the house when she took Jones with her to her bedroom to watch television. The woman said she and Jones started kissing and then having sex when Jones began to become "animalistic" and she told him to stop.
She said Jones held her down, hit her in the face and she began to fear for her life. She testified that Jones flipped her over and began to sodomize her. When Jones was done, the woman said he got dressed, asked her for her number and then left.
As soon as Jones left, the woman testified, she lay in her bed in shock and then took a bath because she felt "dirty." She told her roommate about the incident and then drove herself to the hospital later that same day.
A rape kit was conducted and the woman reported the incident to the police, but she said Jones had only given her a nickname and she did not have any other information about him. She told police he said he was from Detroit and described the car he was driving when she met him.
Police located Jones after DNA from the woman's rape kit was matched to Jones while he was incarcerated in Ohio in 2016. The victim quickly identified Jones when shown a photo lineup and said she wanted to pursue rape charges against him.
During his opening statement to a jury of 11 men and three women, defense attorney Evan Broderick said Jones and the woman engaged in consensual sex. Broderick said his client is not from Anderson and was passing through town when he met the woman.
Broderick said Jones and the woman did get into an argument after they had sex, but it was not about having sex. He said Jones eventually left the home and did not even remember their chance encounter until he was charged with her rape four years later.
Broderick said his client was "dumbfounded" by the accusation of rape and ended his opening statements to the jury by saying it was a case of "hell hath no fury."
Jones is currently serving a sentence of four years and 11 months for felony drug charges at the Madison Correctional Institution in Ohio. His release date is April 27, 2020.
The trial will continue Thursday in Madison Circuit Court 4, before Judge David A. Happe.
