While some U.S. troops with medical skills have arrived in Indiana under President Joe Biden’s request,
it is unknown if any local hospitals will be receiving this help.
According to Michele Hockwalt, marketing and communications manager at Community Hospital Anderson, it isn’t receiving this help currently.
Miranda Meister, marketing and communications specialist for Ascension St. Vincent, said that it has not received confirmation of the hospitals that will receive aid, as the state health department will be the one dispersing the aid.
The Indiana Department of Health was contacted about which hospitals will receive aid, but it has not yet released that information to The Herald Bulletin.
At a Tuesday news conference about the country’s COVID-19 status, Biden also announced that the government will purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests that people can order online starting in January. However, no date is set for when the website will be up and running.
In addition to offering free at-home rapid tests, people have the opportunity to get reimbursed for at-home rapid tests they buy through other means.
Starting Jan. 15, more than 150 million Americans with private insurance will be able to be reimbursed the cost of the at-home test through their insurance.
Locally, rapid tests are becoming more difficult to find. According the Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Mellinger, the health department has a limited number of rapid tests available depending on the day.
“We’re really trying to prioritize them for sick and symptomatic individuals. We aren’t sure how many we’ll receive or when they may come,” Mellinger said in an email. “The supply isn’t what it was even two weeks ago, and most rapids will be issued to long term care facilities, jails (and) congregate living situations.”
She noted that rapid tests are more accurate for those with symptoms. The health department has plenty of PCR tests available.
Biden also noted the importance of getting vaccinated, with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly.
Those who are unvaccinated have a higher risk of getting sick, ending up in a hospital or even dying, he said.
“All these people who have not been vaccinated, you have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and your country,” Biden said at the conference.
Madison County residents who are not fully vaccinated can visit vaccines.gov to find vaccines and boosters near them.
Residents can also visit the Madison County Health Department to receive their vaccine.
Omicron is the dominant variant of COVID-19 cases in the United States, accounting for more than three-fourths of new cases.
According to Mellinger, the dominant variant in Madison County is still delta. Alpha is the second most dominant in the county.
“That doesn’t mean we don’t have omicron, but it hasn’t yet been detected in our specimens,” she said in an email.
Mellinger received a report Monday that detailed the different variants in Madison County. She noted that she used to get the report weekly, but it has been delivered less frequently now.
