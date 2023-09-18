ANDERSON – The Madison County Democratic Party Sunday elected Norman Rayford to serve as vice chair of the Madison County Democrat Party.
His election Sunday brings a new leadership team to the top two positions in the local Democratic Party.
Former State Rep. Terri Austin was elected as chairperson last month replacing Tim Funk.
Rayford has been a member of the Anderson Police Department for 23 years and was appointed as an Assistant Chief last year.
Austin said she encouraged Rayford to seek the position and he was unopposed for the vice chairperson’s slot.
“I’m thrilled to have Norman as my vice,” Austin said. “I think he brings an important skill set and perspective.
“He’s the right person at the right time,” she said. “He will help strengthen our party and bring a new energy and help us attract younger people.”
This is the second time a major local political party has elected a person of color to a party leadership position. Julia Lewis served as vice chairperson of the Democratic Party in the past during the tenure of Ron McNabney as party chairperson.
“I think his appointment says the Democratic Party is an inclusive party and recognizes that the contributions that African Americans bring to our country need to be recognized and embraced.”
Rayford said he made the decision to serve as vice chairperson to support the Democratic Party and support Terri Austin.
“It’s a huge challenge,” he said. “But someone had to do it.”
Rayford said his goal was to bring younger, positive people to the party.
“I’m excited about the future,” he said.