53rd Street repaving set to start

ANDERSON — Anderson city engineer Chuck Leser recommends local residents to avoid traveling 53rd Street for the next three weeks as repaving work may cause delays.
Work on 53rd Street begins Tuesday at the Scatterfield Road intersection and proceeds west.
The project was made possible through a $1 million Community Crossings grant the city received from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The city is providing $1 million in matching funds for the project through wheel tax revenues.
Leser said once the work on 53rd Street is completed work will begin on the repaving of Broadway from School Street to the Indiana 9 intersection.
Work will then begin on the resurfacing of 38th Street. This project is partially funded from another $1 million Community Crossings grant.
The work includes repaving 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
TRAIL WORK
Work on widening and repaving the trail system along the White River through downtown Anderson is scheduled to begin Thursday.
Leser said Monday the repaving and widening work will connect to the work previously done south of the new Eisenhower Bridge. He said the work will extend from Eisenhower Bridge to Shadyside Park.
This is the final phase of a three-year project by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to widen and resurface the 9.5 miles of trails in the city.
E&B Paving was awarded the contract and expects to have the work completed by Saturday.
Broderick said once the repaving work is completed the city will begin the process of restoring the boardwalk on the west side of the river.
“We are excited to continue our efforts at enhancing our park system, which is an important part of quality of life in our community,” Broderick said in a press release.
The $147,000 for the widening and repaving was included in the 2019 budget for the Anderson Board of Public Works.
The 2.5-mile trail around Shadyside Lake was completed in 2017 and 2018.
