ANDERSON – The people who walked across the Eisenhower Bridge during Saturday’s annual Reconciliation March had an unmistakable message in explaining why they were there: Unity is a spiritual matter.
“To be able to come together across denominational lines, across racial lines, is an act of unity that we don’t see right now in our nation,” said Tressena Jones, an associate pastor at the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene. “It’s given us an opportunity as the body of Christ to really show the world what unity looks like.”
More than 50 people participated in the march, including pastors from several churches representing multiple denominations. It was the fifth consecutive year for the event, which started as the fulfillment of a vision Rev. Anthony Harris had to see people of faith coming together with law enforcement and community leaders of all races and cultures for a common purpose.
The event echoed a watershed moment in the civil rights movement in 1965, when protesters were beaten and bloodied while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, during a march that came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.” One of the leaders of that march, John Lewis, died earlier this year.
“A lot of people have asked me why we need a unity march,” Harris said. “If you have to ask why, then there’s a problem, because you don’t see the problem.”
Steve Kapuscinski and his wife Anna heard about plans for the march early last week and decided to attend because they consider a message of unity at the local level to be important, especially given the unrest that’s taking place elsewhere.
“I don’t know how else this country is ever going to become unified in any shape or form without recognizing that there is one and only one that can unify us,” Kapuscinski said. “His name is Jesus. That’s the bottom line, and that’s where we stand.”
A theme of unity was woven throughout many of the prayers offered by pastors who spoke before and after the march. Harris said he believes that local churches can set the example when it comes to identifying common interests and choosing to focus on those rather than on differences.
"This is something that the community needs to know, that if we can come together, the community can come together," Harris said. "It starts at the church. Everything that is good in America has always started at the church."
Many of those who arrived at the Anderson City Building before the march acknowledged that the nation’s political discourse and civility has deteriorated. But, they said, those matters are symptoms of a deeper problem.
“We have to get the moral compass and the standards back up, first in our city,” Harris said. “The revival needs to start here with us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.