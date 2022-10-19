ANDERSON — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for central Indiana, including all of Madison and Delaware counties, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
A Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either present now or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire conditions.
Thursday's forecast predicts southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s with relative humidity as low as 20%.
Due to these conditions, any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly. The weather service states that outdoor burning is not recommended and that lit cigarettes should never be thrown from a vehicle.