ANDERSON – The Anderson Federation of Teachers on Monday staged a Red for Ed rally in support of an agreement for a proposed employee handbook after several areas of controversy have been cleared up between the union and Anderson Community Schools.
AFT President G. Randall Harrison said some provisions of the proposed handbook can be considered no-cost or low-cost perks for teachers.
“The good news is we have a positive resolution that now can be talked about,” he said. “It maintains professional integrity.”
ACS Superintendent Timothy Smith described the proposed handbook as a working document that is expected to be reviewed and updated annually.
“I’m happy that after the many hours of time that has been put in the document that we are at a point where we can look forward to using it,” he said.
Dozens of disgruntled teachers also came out in support of a “fair and equitable” handbook at the April meeting of the ACS board of trustees after a 43-page draft delivered to the district’s administration in March was rejected.
Holly Plough, who will be teaching sixth grade math and science at the new Anderson Intermediate School, said she attended Monday’s rally in front of Anderson High School because she earns less now, adjusted for inflation, than she did when she started teaching 17 years ago.
“I think that it’s important that educators stand together as a united front,” she said. “With today’s society, teachers are looked down upon and not respected. There’s a teacher shortage for a reason.”
The proposed handbook would codify issues that in many instances were bargainable and binding through arbitration up until 2011 when the Indiana General Assembly stripped unions of the ability to negotiate anything but wages.
Because of the legislature’s action, ACS was under no obligation to negotiate any of the issues covered by the proposed handbook. However, even though the working conditions no longer are bargainable under state law, they can be bargained locally, Harrison stressed.
Harrison said the handbook, which has been in the works since 2017, is necessary to preserve provisions that took many years, if not decades, to negotiate.
According to a letter that accompanied the most recent draft when it was delivered to the ACS administration on July 22, the handbook is needed to counteract the measures of a legislative “anti-education supermajority” that have led to an exodus from the teaching profession, leading to the current teacher shortage.
Among the issues, according to the letter, are policies that force inequitable accountability measures on school districts and educators while lessening a need for adequate credentials and licensure; underfund schools and districts leading to teachers being compensated less than people in other multiple-degree professions; and place multiple employment conditions on teachers that extend the work day.
The AFT recently surveyed its membership on the matters tabled under the previous draft, and about 73% responded, according to an email circulated by the union’s officials.
“They resoundingly stated that the items in jeopardy of being omitted from the ACSC/ACS Board Employee Handbook are most important to them in terms of items which make employment with ACS and attractive endeavor,” the email said.
Protesting the General Assembly
Another reason for the Red for Ed rally Monday at Anderson High School was to renew protest against what Anderson Federation of Teachers refer to as an “anti-education supermajority” at the State House.
“We ended the year with the march and rally to keep the focus on the negatives coming out of the General Assembly, and we are starting the new school year the same way,” he said.
