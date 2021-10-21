ANDERSON — Local residents have unique opportunities to enjoy what remains of Indiana’s natural habitat through several preserved locations.
Throughout Central Indiana, the Red-tail Land Conservancy has purchased or obtained 10 properties that let people hike along trails in nature preserves in Madison, Delaware, Henry, Randolph and Wayne counties.
Kelley Phillips, outreach manager for Red-tail, explained at a One Nation Indivisible meeting last week in Anderson the organization’s goals.
“There are six potential habitats in Madison County containing 389 acres,” she said. “We recently obtained property in Madison County to be known as the Hidden Canal.”
Phillips said Hidden Canal is the White River from Mounds State Park and contains 50 acres.
“It will eventually be opened to the public and will include the history of the canal,” she said.
Phillips said Red-tail manages 3,000 acres in the five counties with a staff of three and lots of volunteers.
“As we lose places, the wildlife is losing habitat,” she said. “We work to help them survive.
“We have 10 public preserves,” Phillips said. “They’re protected forever when the land is obtained by Red-tail.”
The goal of the Red-tail Land Conservancy is to increase the awareness of local residents of the natural heritage of the area, she said.
Phillips said there are 41 potential areas; in the preserved areas, there have been over 1,000 plant and animal species identified.
She said Red-tail sometimes purchases property, but many of the areas are placed in a land trust by the property owners.
“We receive no public funding,” Phillips said.
One of the volunteer efforts is removing invasive species like garlic mustard and bush honeysuckle plants, she said.
“We remove the invasive species and plant native species that were present 200 years ago,” Phillips said. “Invasive species have a negative impact on the environment.”
Red-tail recently completed a strategic plan with goals of protecting habitat, development of connective corridors, restoring ecological health and public access.
“It’s not feasible to protect everything.”
