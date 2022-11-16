ANDERSON – The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved funding to make necessary repairs at the Wheeler Avenue water treatment plant.
The commission Tuesday approved up to $450,000 from tax increment financing revenue to make two repairs to the facility that is 100 years old.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said the funding was necessary for two critical projects at the plant.
He said one project is the replacement of the roof on the treatment plant, which is 35 years old and has been repaired numerous times.
The cost of that project is $52,506.
McKee said the department wanted the highest mill available and a 15- to 20-year guarantee.
The second project is in the portion of the treatment plant that is 74 years old, he said.
McKee said the main water transmission line when it leaves that portion of the facility is connected to the older plant.
“It’s one of the main transmission lines for the city,” McKee said. “We want to eliminate a potential catastrophe if the older building would collapse on the transmission main line.”
The estimated cost of the project is $350,000.
Perry Washington, an ARC member, said there needs to be a plan with estimated costs for future remain projects.
“That way we can schedule work and continue to work on an improvement plan,” he said.
McKee said the department has 5, 10 and 15 year plans for upgrades to the Water Department.
“We have a whole lot of projects, but don’t have the funding,” he said.