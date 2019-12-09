ANDERSON — Roof repairs and other necessary winterizing work will be done soon at the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved spending up to $25,000 for repairs to the roof, an access door to the building and to make sure the property has been properly winterized.
The Redevelopment Commission purchased the former grocery store earlier this year for $230,000.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the roof repair is necessary to keep the building dry through the winter months.
He said the work to replace the roof would have to go out for bids.
A previous quote for the roof repair was approximately $15,000.
Richard Symmes, commission president, said they needed to obtain their own quotes for the repairs, noting several local companies can do the work.
Winkler said he believes the building was winterized last year by the Commission wanting to be certain that the work was performed.
The Commission also agreed to pay for an entrance door into the property.
Answering a question by local resident Lindsey Brown, Winkler said one grocery entity has visited the site.
“There is another grocery entity interested in the building, but they have not visited the location,” he said.
The Redevelopment Commission was also provided with an update on the work being done at the former Courtyard Apartments, 2700 block of West 16th Street.
The 129-unit complex, opened in 1956, was recently purchased by Property Resource Associates and renamed Bingham Square.
Ron Plichta said the parking lots have been resurfaced, a new laundry facility has been installed and exterior painting is underway.
He said new energy efficient windows have been ordered and all the apartments are being refurbished.
Plichta said tenants will have the option of paying rent with utilities included in the price or without the utilities included.
He said the company is investing more than $1.6 million in the facility.
Plichta said eventually the company is planning to reline all the sewer lines in the complex.
He said they will accept Section 8 Housing vouchers through the Anderson Housing Authority.
“We want to make this a complex where people are proud to reside,” Plichta said.
