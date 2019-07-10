ANDERSON – The city of Anderson continues to seek ways to utilize the former Edgewood Plaza for commercial purposes.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, told the Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday that the city now owns the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue.
The Redevelopment Commission previously voted to purchase the building for $230,000 with hope of leasing it for a new grocery store in an area considered a food desert. It could include a pharmacy and a possible hardware store.
Funding is in place for the purchase and renovation of the 40,000-square-foot building.
Winkler previously said the Redevelopment Commission could advertise for requests for proposals for a developer to renovate the building for a new grocery store as a tenant.
He said the city is looking at a lease/purchase agreement with a grocery store chain.
The commission is considering leasing the space for $2 per square foot for five years as an incentive.
The commission also recently received appraisals on several properties in the former Edgewood Plaza on the south side of Nichol Avenue for future development.
Winkler said there have been conversations with all of the property owners and there is a chance three of the properties will be purchased in the next few months.
The city is also in discussions with Speedway concerning the possible donation of the former convenience store on the southwest corner of Nichol and Raible avenues.
“The cleanup is about completed,” Winkler said. “We are awaiting a no further action letter from IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management).”
He said the letter would also pertain to the properties directly to the west and south of the Speedway site.
Infrastructure improvements to the Edgewood Plaza site to include utilities, drainage and streets could cost up to $4.1 million, he said.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.