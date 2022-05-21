ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. sidestepped the Anderson City Council to receive $5.9 million in funding to purchase a building from Anderson University.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Friday voted to take $5.9 million from the tax increment financing reserve funds and provide them directly to the Flagship Enterprise Center (FEC).
ARC members Richard Symmes, Kenneth Davenport and David Eicks voted for transfer of the funds. Commission member Danny McGhee attended by Zoom and was not eligible to vote and Perry Washington didn't attend the meeting.
The Flagship will then also provide $1 million to purchase the Flagship building at 2705 Enterprise Drive from Anderson University at a cost of $6.9 million.
The value of the building, which will be owned by the city if the Flagship Enterprise Center is no longer in existence, is currently $30 million.
AU officials explained the $6.9 million for the sale of the building was necessary by May 31 so the university wouldn't be in potential default on a $39 million bond.
Last Tuesday the Anderson City Council approved the issuance of the $6 million in bonds, but it included amendments offered by Councilman Jon Bell.
One was to have the council and mayor rotate the seven appointments on the Flagship Enterprise board; the appointments reflect the cultural diversity of the community; and members be provided with 5-days notice of meetings.
City officials said the addition of the amendments to the bond ordinance jeopardized the agreement among the five parties in the sale and purchase of the building.
Bond Counsel Tom Pittman said the council was not a party to the agreement and could not make changes to the ordinance.
That action came after Broderick and John Pistole, president of Anderson University, committed to providing the council two appointments on the Flagship board.
Currently the mayor has seven appointments and AU has four.
“It was apparent that their (Council) action would substantially hinder the future of the FEC and its mission to incubate and bring in new businesses,” Broderick said in a statement to The Herald Bulletin. “Their decision was completely contrary to agreement reached by the five groups that had entered into the agreement.
“I never was provided after the oral amendment by Jon Bell a copy of the completed ordinance for my review,” he said. “I had spoke with our bond counsel and they had great concerns about the interpretation of the haphazardly and vague language that had been recited by Bell.”
Broderick said in the past at the Anderson Redevelopment Commission that there were other methods but opted for the bond method since that is what had been used in the past.
“The Flagship is a critical part of our economic development team that has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars of investments and thousands of jobs into our community over the years,” he said. “I could not allow our efforts to be wrecked by what obviously was a political and personal agenda of a few, that had no place in this discussion.”
The five parties are Anderson University, the city of Anderson, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission, the Flagship Enterprise Center board and the Flagship Enterprise Capital board.