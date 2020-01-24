ANDERSON — The court case involving new boundary lines for the Madison County Commissioners is headed to Hamilton County.
Last month, local residents Kevin Sipe and Wesley Likens filed a complaint in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 alleging that the new district lines adopted by the Commissioners violated state law.
Madison County requested a change of venue from the county. Both sides agreed to move the case to Hamilton County.
The complaint has not been assigned to a specific Hamilton County court or a hearing date scheduled as of Friday.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans filed the county’s response to the complaint this week in Circuit Court Division 5.
In his response and counterclaim, Hughes asks the court to require Sipe and Likens to pay the county’s legal fees if the complaint is dismissed.
The Indiana Court of Appeals has placed a stay on a preliminary injunction issued by Judge Thomas Clem that had filing for the May primary election in the two commissioner districts in the North and South based on the traditional boundaries.
The action by the Indiana Court of Appeals returned the boundaries for the two seats back to the new boundary lines adopted last October.
Clem granted a preliminary injunction contesting the new district boundaries implemented in October by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary injunction states that filing for the May 5 primary will be based on the commissioner districts that have been in place for several decades.
Likens and Sipe alleged the commissioners violated state statute by splitting Anderson Township into three districts. Attorney Bryce Owens said it was possible through the new district boundaries that all three commissioners could reside in the city of Anderson.
The county maintains the change in the districts was to make them more equal in population for representation.
In the preliminary injunction, Clem noted the commissioners didn’t clearly state the necessity of splitting Anderson Township as required by state statute.
Clem wrote that the ordinance creating the new districts changed them in a dramatic way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.