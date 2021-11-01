ANDERSON — A discussion about creating a redistricting commission in Indiana dominated Monday's Legislative Review session sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the local Chamber of Commerce.
State Sen. Tim Lanane and state Rep. Terri Austin, both Anderson Democrats, were the only local lawmakers who attended.
Lanane said he was disappointed that the Indiana General Assembly failed to act on the creation of an independent commission to draw legislative and congressional district maps for the next decade.
He intends to reintroduce legislation to create the redistricting commission during the 2022 legislative session.
“The number one issue in the state is redistricting reform,” Lanane said. “Gerrymandering rules the day.”
He said both parties have been involved in drawing district lines over the years to bolster their Election Day efforts.
“It’s a conflict of interest when lawmakers draw their own districts,” Lanane said. “Independent studies have shown Indiana is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation.”
Lanane said voters need to challenge candidates running for seats in the legislature about whether they support an independent commission.
“It’s still an important issue that Indiana has to address,” he said. “It’s a high and lofty goal, but I don’t anticipate the bill will get a hearing.”
Lanane said the maps are set for the next decade and the concern is that the issue will fade into the background.
“There was more discussion and a clamor for redistricting reform this year than in the past."
Austin said she didn’t believe there is a mechanism to redraw the legislative maps until after the 2030 census.
“It is what it is,” she said of the new boundaries for her House District 36, which now includes all of Union Township and part of Adams Township.
“I look forward to meeting people I have not represented in the past.”
Lanane said after the 2011 redistricting that his Senate district included Anderson and all of Muncie. The district now covers all of Madison County and two townships in Hamilton County.
The new maps placed Lanane and incumbent Republican Mike Gaskill in the same Senate district.
“I’m not uncomfortable with the district if I decide to run,” he said.
Lanane said he represented all of Madison County before, after the 2001 redistricting.
“The county has changed,” he said of Madison during the past two decades. “It’s still a competitive district that will be a challenge for a Democrat to win.”
Lanane said there was a legislative study committee in 2015 and 2016 that recommended an independent redistricting committee be formed.
He said the universities in Indiana would nominate people to serve on the commission and that there ought to be standards established, such as like communities of interest and compact districts.
As proposed, the two major political parties could not make appointments to a redistricting commission but could have input during the process.
