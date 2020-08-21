ANDERSON — A reenactment originally planned as the culmination of a year of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage will now be the kickoff event due to the pandemic.
The Kikthawenund chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with gather at the city building at noon on Wednesday dressed in 1920s period clothing and carrying signs celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
"We said, well, we can't let August 26 pass by because that's when the 19th Amendment was adopted. We should do something," said Coleen Rector, chair of commemorative events for the Kikthawenund chapter.
Rector said the reenactment at the city building will last for about half an hour.
The Gruenewald House has invited the reenactors to the home afterword.
The reenactment will continue as the women will be greeted by volunteers in period dress and portraying characters from the time, including Martin Gruenewald, followed by a garden party.
Rector said participants will practice social distancing and wear masks when inside or unable to distance. Doing so, she said, not only helps stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 but is period accurate as masks were common during the last pandemic, the 1918 Spanish flu.
The DAR chapter will continue the celebration throughout the year by marching in parades, hosting speakers on the topic at monthly meetings and participating in the Madison County Women's Suffrage Centennial Celebration March that has been postponed until 2021.
The group also has a 19th Amendment Centennial display currently at the Pendleton Community Library.
While the Kikthawenund's monthly meetings aren't open to the public, anyone interested in hearing the speakers are welcome, said Rector, and can find out more by calling her at 765-425-5524.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.