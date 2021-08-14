ANDERSON — Drawn together by tragedy, Mike Schildmeier and Rob Lyons know that on the second Saturday of each August, they’re reminded of the love and support their friends and neighbors have for them.
As the roar of motorcycle engines filled the air on a sun-splashed Saturday morning at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, Lyons and Schildmeier — who lost their daughters, Jessica and Lynsey, in separate murders — reflected on the turnout for the Jessica and Lynsey Memorial Ride. The annual event, a staple on the calendars of hundreds of area bikers, has raised more than $210,000 for local charities and scholarships in its 16 years.
“It’s good to see everybody,” Schildmeier said. “There’s a lot of people who, this is the only time I see them in a year. We’ve got a really loyal following, and I think that’s what makes it so successful.”
At least 160 people paid registration fees of $25 to $30 to take part in the ride, which began at Hoosier Park and made its way through Madison County on a seven-hour itinerary, including stops at Memorial Park Cemetery — where the girls are buried — and Meadowbrook Pizza in Anderson, as well as Eagles lodges in Alexandria and Lapel.
Anderson resident Tosha Tomlinson, who participated in the ride for a second time, said many riders admire how Schildmeier and Lyons remember their daughters by hosting the event and using the money raised to make a positive impact in the community. This year’s proceeds were to be split between Hopewell Center and funding a scholarship for an Anderson High School senior.
“I think it means a lot to show how many people actually care and want to give back,” Tomlinson said.
Jessica Lyons and Lynsey Schildmeier were best friends before a neighbor, Joshua Davies, killed Jessica in 2000. Davies pleaded guilty in the attack and is serving a 108-year prison sentence.
Nearly seven years later, at age 20, Lynsey was killed in a double homicide. Craig Shank was convicted of that crime and given a life sentence without chance of parole.
The separate acts of violence will always haunt the two fathers and other family members, but the annual memorial ride provides a chance for comfort and grows more meaningful to them each year.
“It means a lot,” said Niki Lyons, Jessica’s sister. “It makes it easier sometimes to know that there are this many people coming together to remember Jessie and Lynsey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.