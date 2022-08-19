ALEXANDRIA — City officials hope a renegotiation of a 15-year-old agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on the next phase of a program to separate stormwater and wastewater will save users up to $22 million.
The Alexandria City Council unanimously agreed earlier this week to continue to retain Indianapolis-based Taft Stettnius & Hollister to lead that effort.
“Fingers crossed, we can save a lot of money,” Kyle Hupfer, a partner in the law firm, told the council on Monday.
Many Indiana cities and towns have entered into similar agreed orders with IDEM or consent decrees with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to separate their stormwater and wastewater.
Alexandria’s Economic Director Alan Moore said it’s not uncommon for communities to renegotiate their consent decrees after meeting their agreed-upon benchmarks.
“They’ve done that for other communities,” he said. “We’re willing to work with the state on improving, but we believe we are in a position to get another agreement that is cost friendly to the taxpayers.”
Moore said he is uncertain how much the first phase of the project cost, but it was paid for with a combination of grants, taxes and user fees.
As part of Phase I the consent decree, Alexandria installed a green infrastructure under a pilot program that required 85% of stormwater to flow through the water plant and only 15% to flow into Pipe Creek. The pilot program involved a stretch of Pennsylvania Street north of Washington Street.
However, Aaron Crow, an engineer on the project for Fishers-based RQAW, the company managing the long-term-control plan, said the city has far exceeded its benchmark, sending 95% of stormwater through the plant.
Success can be measured either through demonstrative means, which includes taking a historical look at how things have functioned over the past three years, or through presumptive means by simulating future use, Crow said. The current figures were derived through demonstrative means, he said.
“We feel pretty confident the city already is meeting the intent of the agreed order that they’re under.”
Because of that, Crow said he believes the city is well positioned to skip phases II and III, which would have included targeted areas throughout the city’s wastewater system.
“To the city’s credit, they are trying to find whatever resources the can before they impact user fees.”
He and others involved in the project said it doesn’t make sense to spend millions for a five percentage point gain when benchmarks already have been met.
“We would place it in areas where we would know we could pull rainwater off of the system.”
The system that’s now in place will continue to be monitored to ensure it meets expectations, Crow said.