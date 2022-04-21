ANDERSON — Just in time for the expected return of spring-like temperatures this weekend, the renovated Mays Park is officially open.
Children were playing at the one-of-a kind playground, others were running through the splash pad, skaters were using the skate park and players were on the pickleball courts.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick said Tuesday that the renovation of Mays Park was one of 20 parks in the city that have been improved in the past three years.
“This is an improvement to the park system,” Broderick said. “The splash pad will be a great addition to the community.”
Betty Williams, president of the Anderson Park Board, said the opening of the park will be a day to remember.
“Let’s embrace this park,” she said, “with the assurance it will provide many years of fun-filled memories.”
Local resident Trent Palmer said his two children are really excited about the splash pad opening.
“We’ve already used the playground several times,” Palmer said. “I’m looking forward to playing pickleball.”
He said the renovation of Mays Park seemed like a great idea.
Kenzie Dodd said the park is a great asset for the near-west side of the community.
“We’ve been here over 20 times for the kids to use the playground,” she said. “I’ve never taken him (her son) to a splash pad, so we’re looking forward to that.”
Stephany Stennis said she loves the park’s improvements.
“I’m so glad to see they put some money into this side of town,” she said. “We’re absolutely waiting to use the splash pad.”
Planning and construction work on the park located near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Tenth Street started more than two years ago.
The improvements cost $2.5 million, with funds coming from a $3 million bond approved by the Anderson City Council in 2020.
“This investment that supports the quality of life of our community and, while situated on the near-west side of our community, it will provide countless hours of enjoyment for children and families throughout our community,” Broderick said.
“The park was developed by the administration after receiving community input during the planning process.”
The renovated park includes a state-of-the-art splash pad that will open when weather permits, a new walking trail, a new modern playground and new pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.
The splash pad can be activated by an electronic control and is on a timer. The water is recycled for use at the splash pad.
Mays Park is also the home of the city’s skate park.
There are two new shelters and two separate restroom facilities.
The city has made 10th Street, between Madison and John, one-way to protect those in the park. A new parking lot is available, as well as on-street parking, to accommodate visitors.
New sidewalks, lighting and several security cameras have been installed.
The park’s named after James May, a community business owner who donated the land to the city in 1961.