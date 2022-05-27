ANDERSON — Rep. Terri Austin is advocating measures at the state level to ease the burden of inflation on residents.
Austin, D-Anderson, on Friday proposed that Indiana residents be given a large share of the state’s $6 billion surplus.
Democrats in the Indiana General Assembly attempted to have lawmakers consider a measure to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for a period of time to provide motorists with relief at the gas pump.
The Republican majority at the Legislature declined to consider the request.
Austin is calling for Indiana to take immediate action in order to put money back in Hoosiers’ pockets.
This year, the state provided residents with $125 checks as a result of the state surplus.
"I'm worried about what's happening to the people in this district who tell me they are stretched to the max just finding the funds to put gas in their vehicles to get them to work, school and church," Austin said. "I was disappointed Gov. Holcomb wasted an opportunity by not permitting the General Assembly to address out-of-control gas taxes when it met earlier this week by calling a special session day to deal with the cost of gasoline and Indiana’s gas taxes.”
Holcomb has indicated that he has a plan to provide some relief to Hoosiers as a result of the inflation increase, but it won’t be announced until the state’s fiscal report is issued in June.
The Legislature this year voted to gradually reduce the state’s individual income tax rate from 3.23% to 2.9% beginning in 2023, with full implementation in 2029.
Austin said state residents are in need of immediate relief.
“Now that the governor is considering some type of action to support working families in the face of public pressure, it needs to make an impactful difference in Hoosiers' lives and it needs to be sooner rather than later,” Austin said. “If the governor refuses to use Indiana’s $6 billion surplus to suspend or eliminate the gas taxes, he should adopt House Democrats’ proposal to add extra funds to the Automatic Tax Refund. Bringing relief to hard-working Hoosiers should not be a partisan issue.
“Inaction is simply not an option for Hoosier families and businesses struggling to make ends meet,” she added.