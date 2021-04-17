ANDERSON – A high-speed chase that originated along Interstate 69 in Hamilton County ended in a crash at a busy Anderson intersection Saturday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Dennis Scudder with the Indiana State Police’s Indianapolis post, a state trooper stopped the suspect on I-69 around 4 p.m. A struggle ensued, and the suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Texas, escaped in the officer’s patrol car.
Agencies including the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Anderson Police Department and the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post aided troopers in the chase, which reportedly ended when the suspect crashed into a tractor-trailer at the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.