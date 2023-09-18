ANDERSON — For every food, there's a supposedly healthier alternative, including ketchup. Researchers from Egypt tried their hand at formulating a tomato-free ketchup alternative known as "Innovative Sauce."
The sauce contains ingredients such as carrots, sweet red peppers, paprika, Arabic gum, sugar, essential fatty oils and pomegranate, according to a recent article published in the Journal of Functional Foods.
"The ultimate goal is to present this new formula as a functional product that can support immunity and potentially improve health," the authors said.
"The research will involve biological experiments to investigate the effects and benefits of the innovative product."
Approximately 40 male rats were used to investigate the effects. Some rats were given conventional ketchup while other were given Innovative Sauce.
The authors concluded that rats who were fed Innovative Sauce had a lower body mass than ones who were fed ketchup.
The rats fed IS also saw an improvement in their overall cholesterol levels among other health benefits.
"These findings suggest that consuming the Innovative Sauce (IS) has the potential to prevent inflammatory-related diseases, support immune function, and improve human health," the authors conclude.
Jenny Martin, manager of clinical nutrition at Community Hospital Anderson, said the study has several limitations, including the use of male rats, small sample size and lack of consumer input.
"It is being studied as a possible 'heathier' alternative sauce to use instead of ketchup. But there needs to be tests to determine if people would like the taste of the IS," she said.
Innovative Sauce lacks key ingredients of ketchup leading Martin to conclude the product wouldn't remotely resemble ketchup in terms of taste.
She also recommended the sauce be tested on humans to determine if it affected humans in the same way as the rats.