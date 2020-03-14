ANDERSON – Through the first two months of the year the city of Anderson is on a pace to surpass the number of residential tax abatements approved last year.
The Anderson City Council Thursday approved four requests for residential tax abatements and passed an additional two requests through two of three required readings.
Last year the council approved 18 requested residential tax abatements with a total investment of $5.1 million.
The program was started in 1981 during the administration of former Mayor J. Mark Lawler. The City Council recently extended the program through 2020.
This year a total of five three-year residential tax abatements have been approved with a total investment of $1,440,228. The two pending abatements have a value of $437,510.
Mustin Builders requested residential tax abatements on a planned duplex at 123 Asbury Drive and 138 Asbury Drive in South Main Village.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon voted no on suspending the council’s rules to allow for a final reading on the two ordinances.
Dixon asked several questions pertaining to on-street parking along Asbury Drive and wanted to visit the location before the final vote.
Daphne Holtzleiter representing Mustin Builders said on-street parking is not allowed.
She said each unit has a two-car garage and enough space for up to four cars in the driveways.
“Estate and garage sales are not permitted in the development by the homeowners association,” Holtzleiter said.
The council approved a three-year abatement for Bonnie Kwolek for the construction of a house valued at $198,270 in the Apple Downs subdivision.
Kwolek said she is moving to Anderson from Seattle to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I’m retiring,” she said. “I enjoy living here and the traffic is not as congested. I’ve already met my neighbors and they seem nice.”
The council approved a tax abatement for Todd McFarland for the building of a $286,618 house in Apple Downs.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the McFarlands have been saving for the home.
“I’ve been in Anderson all my life,” McFarland said. “We are going from a two-story to a one-story house.
“I wanted to keep the money in Madison County,” he said. “It’s close to Interstate 69 which is helpful because I work in Fort Wayne.”
The council also approved the request of Stephan Phillips for a $232,000 house in Apple Downs.
Phillips said he has lived in Anderson his entire life and retired from the Indiana Department of Corrections.
The request of Nancy and Roger Rodibaugh was approved for the construction of a $332,000 house in the Apple Downs subdivision.
The couple is moving from Lafayette to Anderson.
