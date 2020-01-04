ANDERSON — Residents in the area of the proposed substance abuse recovery center believe it will be a life changer.
Aspire Indiana Health and Progress House have proposed a 92-bed substance abuse recovery center on the Sonrise Retreat Center property, 4083 Ridgeview Drive.
The rezoning of the property has been approved by the Anderson Plan Commission and Anderson City Council. The Board of Zoning Appeals will ask to approve a special exception on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Opponents of the project believe that a recovery center is needed in Anderson and Madison County, but contend the mostly rural area is the wrong location.
A study done by Bennie Waller, a professor of finance and real estate at Longwood University, believes it will reduce property values by 7% to 18% depending on proximity to the center.
Waller has predicted a loss of $6.1 million in property values within one mile of the center.
“I won’t be able to sell my property,” Kathie Goodwin said. “Who will buy my house?”
From her property line, Goodwin has easy access to the Sonrise Retreat Center site.
Goodwin said the Waller study notes the negative impact on property values if such a facility is opened.
She said if the Board of Zoning Appeals approves the special exception, opponents will file a lawsuit.
“We will have no option,” Goodwin said. “This is not fair.”
Greystone resident Rebecca Degitz said a concern will be people walking from the facility on a narrow street with no lighting or sidewalks.
But the overriding concern for the opponents is the potential impact on property values.
“This facility will likely bring about a loss in utility for neighboring residents in the forms of decreased property values, increased traffic volumes, increased crime rates and overall declines in neighborhood quality,” Waller wrote in his study.
In his opinion, the facility will be detrimental to nearby property values as a result of the increased risks — or perceived risks — of being located near such a facility.
Waller notes that Indiana state statute requires consideration for a special exception to include the current condition and character of the area; most desirable use for the land; and conservation of property values.
Bill Watson, a resident of the Greystone addition, said the facility is needed in Anderson, but suggested a better location would be in the downtown area.
“It would be close to everything,” he said. “It’s being pushed on a residential area.”
Watson said he would sell his home if the facility opens.
Residents are also concerned that people in the substance abuse recovery center could decide to leave the program and would be walking in the neighborhood, resulting in an increase in crime.
“This is one of the best areas in the county,” Shawn Clemons said. “There are never any problems in this area.”
She said Progress House has reported a 50% rate of recovery, but voiced concerns about those men that don’t complete the program.
“They will stay in the area,” Clemons said. “They will walk away through Greystone to get to 53rd Street.”
She said despite assurances that security cameras will be on the property, there will not be enough staffing to monitor those cameras.
Residents are also concerned about people leaving drugs in the area for the men in the program to find.
“We’re adding people to the neighborhood,” Clemons said. “It will bring crime.”
The substance abuse recovery facility will have 60 beds for a residential treatment program and 30 beds for detoxification.
Officials with Aspire and Progress House have said that there would be no men convicted of sex or violent crimes at the facility, residents would not be allowed to leave the property and 50 security cameras would be installed.
