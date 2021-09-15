ANDERSON – Anderson residents will have an opportunity to comment on the city’s proposed 2022 budget.
City Council will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom and in-person in the city building auditorium. Final approval of the budget is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 during a special meeting of council.
The 2022 general fund budget is $37.7 million, which includes a one-time expense of $1 million for paving, according to City Controller Doug Whitham. The additional paving funds will come from the city’s operating balance of $18 million.
The approved budget for general city operations for 2021 was $35.7 million.
Council will introduce three ordinances dealing with, respectively, salaries of elected officials, salaries for non-union employees and department heads, and the 2022 budget.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has included in the 2022 budget a 4% pay increase for city employees. During the pandemic, non-union employees and five of the six unions representing city workers agreed to a 1% pay increase for this year.
The administration is currently negotiating with five of the six unions that represent city workers and is requesting a $50 per year increase in longevity pay for employees.
The city is planning to spend $3.5 million for street paving and repair in 2022, including $1 million in local matching funds to receive $1 million through the state’s Community Crossings program.
The budget includes $320,000 for as many as 10 new patrol cars for the police department and $150,000 for a local blight-elimination program.
The budget includes only one new employee, for the Municipal Development Department to hire a heating and air conditioning inspector.
