ALEXANDRIA – As city officials work to bring new businesses to town, resident Pat O’Shaughnessy isn’t sure whether the infrastructure is ready, especially after a number of leaks have sprung up during water tower repairs.
“It does raise some questions in my mind about new infrastructure projects,” she said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “This brought home the need for basic infrastructure.”
Mayor Ron Richardson agreed the city’s infrastructure, as in many other cities throughout the state, is old and in need of repair.
“Repairing the water tower sent a significant amount of water everywhere,” he admitted. “When you go to the main plant and change the direction of the water, it makes some things happen.”
However, the city’s budget can’t handle replacing water lines all at once, so they are replaced a little at a time, usually when there is a problem.
“We’d love to go through and replace every water line, every sewer line, every wastewater line,” he said.
Even if they wanted to replace all the aging infrastructure at once, Water Department employees couldn’t do it, Richardson said.
“Right now, their plat is pretty full with the court-ordered agreement with IDEM,” he said.
Like many Indiana communities, the city of Alexandria entered into an agreement more than a decade ago with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to separate its stormwater and wastewater systems. The agreed-upon timeline is completion by 2023.
Richardson said making the repairs also has to be done in conjunction with the repaving of streets. There’s no point in paving a street first then having to dig it up to repair the pipes later, he said.
“The street itself is not in danger,” he said.
Economic Director Warren Brown said the repair and replacement of much of the infrastructure is part of the city’s master utility plan and asset management plan.
“That’s very cutting edge in the state of Indiana because very few places, including Indianapolis, have those plans,” he said. “It’s important that we have these plans and that we do use them.”
County food and beverage funds also are earmarked to dig three new wells, bringing Alexandria’s total to six, Brown said.
