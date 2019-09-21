FRANKTON — Herschel Henemyre found a spot in the shade under the awning at the American Legion building Saturday as thousands of people filed by to admire his 1996 Ford Ranger Splash.
A first-time exhibitor, Henemyre was one of dozens to show off the classic cars they restored and improved at the 44th annual Frankton Heritage Days festival.
“My boss lives here and told me about it, and I thought I’d check it out,” the Hartford City resident said.
Thousands of people are converging this weekend on the town to ride the tractor shuttle, enjoy the Lions Club fish fry, and vote on best artwork. The event, which always takes place on the third weekend in September, also included a parade and a golf cart poker run.
The event is one of many fall events that will take place throughout the region over the next several weeks.
In addition to luring back former residents and attracting visitors, the festival was an opportunity for residents to set up shop and divest themselves of gently used clothing and household goods at dozens of garage sales throughout the town.
Politicians took advantage of the event to meet the locals and try to persuade them send votes their way on Nov. 5.
Heather Allen, who recently moved back to northern Madison County from Ohio, was one of hundreds of people who got back in touch with their roots Saturday. Bringing her daughters Zoey, 6, and Alexis, 11, brought her back to her own childhood in Frankton.
“We come for all the fair foods,” she said.
Virgil Reynolds, past president of the Lions Club, said he helps out every year at the fish fry at Frankton Christian Church’s Family Life Center. Money raised will be donated to the Indiana Eye Bank and used for cornea transplants, he said.
“The proceeds mostly go into sight projects,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.