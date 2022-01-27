PENDLETON — Residents of the proposed new fire territory for southern Madison County received an estimate of the costs.
Pendleton, Fall Creek and Green Township officials are seeking to create a new fire territory to enhance fire services to the community.
The first of three required public meetings took place Tuesday at the Pendleton Fire Station with a final vote expected on March 8 at 6 p.m.
The second public meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Fire Station.
Paige Sansone with financial advisors Baker Tilley said the fire territory will be phased in over three years starting in 2023.
She said a tax rate of 3 cents per $100 of assessed value could be implemented for an equipment fund as provided by state law.
The proposed budget for the fire territory is $2.1 million in 2023; $5.1 million in 2024; and $6.6 million in 2025.
Sansone said there would be a shortfall of $655,388 in 2024 and $998,197 in 2025.
She said the shortfall was caused by the property tax circuit breaker which caps residential property taxes at 1%.
“The budgets will have to be adjusted based on the available revenues,” Sansone said.
She said residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay approximately $180 more in property taxes over the first three years of the fire territory.
Sansone said it’s estimated the South Madison Community Schools would see a decline in revenues of $611,000 over the three years and the Pendleton library would experience a projected decline of $56,000.
“We worked to reduce the impact on schools and library,” she said.
Mark Hall, superintendent of the school system, said the school is not against the formation of a fire territory.
“We understand our community is growing and need more public services,” he said. “What is taking place is the reallocation of tax revenues. There is a shift from the school corporation to the fire territory.”
Hall said the school system is already losing approximately $900,000 through the property tax circuit breaker and would lose another $600,000.
He said legislation being considered by the Indiana General Assembly would allow a five-year phase in for the creation of a fire territory.
Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said there are no longer enough volunteers to man the fire department.
He said there are 46 volunteer firefighters currently and that 10 work for other fire departments and 24 either don’t live or work in Pendleton.
Nodine said under the proposal the fire territory would staff full-time stations in Pendleton and Ingalls.
“Our population is expected to double in ten years,” he said.
Nodine said in the first year of the territory 10 to 12 full-time firefighters would be hired and an additional 12 to 15 in the second year.
“Full-time staffing will provide a faster response time and help to lower insurance costs,” he said.
