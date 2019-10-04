ANDERSON — Aspire Indiana’s plan to partner with Progress House of Indianapolis to create a residential care facility for people dealing with substance abuse issues was met with skepticism from a group of residents who live near the proposed site.
During a sometimes contentious meeting with officials from both agencies and the City of Anderson on Thursday night, about 30 residents — many of whom own houses and property adjacent to the 13-acre tract of land — expressed dismay and voiced concerns centering mainly on security and the effect such a facility would have on property values in the area.
“People have worked extremely hard in the neighborhood to care for their yards, their homes, to make them nice,” said James Greenwell, whose property abuts part of the boundary of the facility. “We’re all really nervous about the whole thing.”
In late August, the Anderson Plan Commission approved a request from Aspire Indiana to rezone the property for use as a residential care center. The centerpiece of the facility would be the main building, known as the Sonrise Retreat Center, which features approximately 37,000 square feet of floor space and would contain 96 beds. With minimal renovations needed, the building represents the most cost-effective solution to officials from both Aspire Indiana and Progress House.
“It is turnkey ready,” Barbara Scott, president and CEO of Aspire Indiana, told residents at the meeting. “It’s practical. While it is remote, it’s back on a lane. You don’t have to go into the neighborhood to get access to it.”
Residents expressed concerns that the facility would bring increased traffic to the largely undeveloped area near 67th Street, about half a mile away from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“We moved out here for a quiet neighborhood,” said resident Ida Cheney. “You are putting so much more traffic out here that I’m not comfortable with.”
Darrell Mitchell, president and CEO of Progress House, said residents’ concerns about security issues are valid. The facility would house men seeking help with addictions ranging from alcoholism to dependence on opioids and other drugs. Residents would hold jobs and need to adhere to a curfew as well as meet other stringent requirements during their programs, which would last between six months and two years, he added.
“I appreciate the concern,” Mitchell said. “I’d have the same concern if I was living in this area. I’d have the same questions. What we do is we actually vet the people as good candidates for the program. We have a variety of other accountability and security measures that we have in place to ensure that everything is going to be OK for both the residents that live here and anybody in the area.”
The issue is expected to be taken up at Thursday’s Anderson City Council meeting, and a special exception for the clinic is scheduled to be considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals at its meeting next month.
Mitchell said he hopes residents will ultimately come to see the facility as an asset to the neighborhood.
“It will be a service to the city of Anderson,” he said. “A much-needed service.”
