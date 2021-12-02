Just the facts

The American Rescue Plan for the city of Anderson as proposed by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

The city has $23.1 million to spend. The Anderson City Council has to approve the plan for it to go into effect.

The proposed spending includes:

Premium Pay for city employees: $3 million.

Premium Pay for part-time workers: $600,000

City shortfall from pandemic: $1.6 million

Infrastructure improvements for Water Department: $9 million

Small business assistance: $2 million

Aid to Non-profit organizations: $2 million

Homeowner Assistance: $1 million

Affordable Housing: $1.5 million

Household Assistance, Food Programs: $500,000

Internet Access Programs: $500,000

Homeless initiatives: $900,000

Administration: $505,605