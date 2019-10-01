ANDERSON – The Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding that was approved last month by the town of Pendleton that will allow the four-year design process for the 67th Street extension to begin.
But Cynthia Young, a resident at the Cross Lakes Apartments, said she believes the project may come at the expense of northside pedestrians. That’s because even though the $2.4 million four-year design phase of the $36 million project is funded through a federal grant, it requires a match totaling $611,000 payable by the municipalities.
Anderson is shouldering 70% of the cost, or about $450,000, and making the upfront payments to be reimbursed by Pendleton. That money, Young said, could be used to pay for crosswalks instead.
“Y’all got money for this unnecessary stuff, if you ask me. That’s more important than saving the lives of people at Cross Lakes Apartments?” she said. “What you’re saying to me is you don’t give less than a damn about the lives at Cross Lakes. I’m talking about lives here.”
However, commission members and Anderson Economic Development Director Greg Winkler argued the decision to approve the match was necessary so the entire federal grant would not be lost. The money for the project has been earmarked by the federal government for 10 years and can be used only for the 67th Street extension project, they said.
Anderson City Council President Rebecca Crumes also questioned the use of Redevelopment Commission money for the match.
“Is this a top priority to be done this minute?” she asked.
“Without our local match, we won’t get the federal match,” said Commission President Richard Symmes.
Commission member David Eicks said the process used for the 67th Street extension is the same used for the 73rd Street project.
Commission member Aspen Clemons also clarified even though the project is moving into a planning phase, no decision has been made to actually build the road. However, commission members argued the 67th Street extension is necessary to relieve truck traffic caused by businesses along Interstate 69, including Nestle, Carter Express and NTN, and allows an additional major artery into the city of Anderson.
Winkler said the heavy traffic that comes through Exit 222 daily includes about 1,500 heavy trucks and vehicles driven by 3,500 employees of those companies.
“Part of that is allowing that to continue to function,” he said. “Often that truck traffic gets backed up on I-69.”
