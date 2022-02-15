ANDERSON — Local residents agree there is a need for a new jail in Madison County but raised concerns about the potential cost.
The Madison County commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday about the jail study completed by architectural firm RQAW.
The commissioners took no formal action on the recommendations for a new jail with an estimated cost of $87 million.
Jim Janes said the potential cost of a new jail facility keeps increasing, and he wanted to know what the maximum cost might be.
“I know we need a new jail.”
Janes said Delaware County built a new jail in a former school and wondered if Madison County could use an existing building.
Brian Colton, with the consulting firm of Baker Tilly, said there was a cushion built into the funding mechanism for a new facility.
Commissioner John Richwine said he looked at existing buildings in Anderson and didn’t think any would be feasible for a new facility.
Eric Weflin with RQAW said Delaware County is using the former school building for the sheriff’s department and the court system; it constructed a jail on adjacent property.
Local attorney John Richardson said the RQAW study provided important information and encouraged people to review it.
He said a pod system on one level made a lot of sense and also indicated the county should look at an existing building.
Richardson said lawmakers are considering returning Level 6 offenders to the state prisons instead of housing them in county jails.
He said that could mean instead of building a jail with 400 to 450 beds, the county might be able to construct a 300-bed jail with a possible future expansion.
Weflin said Level 6 offenders make up only 10% of the current jail population, with 20 to 30 people incarcerated locally.
Jodi Norrick, a Republican Party candidate for the Madison County Council, also raised concerns about the cost and asked if the county looked at other options.
“The estimate of the cost includes some cushion,” Richwine said. “We hope the costs come in lower.”
Weflin said the design of the facility will be based on the available funding.
“You always design to the budget,” he said. “This was just a study.”
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in 2019 that the average daily population in the current jail was 268 and at times exceeded 300 people.
“We need a 400- to 450-bed jail because of the classification of inmates that are required,” he said.
Mellinger said the cost of the new jail has increased tremendously in the past five years.
“I grimace at the cost,” he said. “But I’m glad we’re at this point.”
RQAW recommended the county construct a new jail for 400 to 450 beds with room for expansion.
Weflin said the county would need to acquire up to 20 acres of land for the facility.
He recommended a new jail be at least 106,000 square feet with a possible 15,000-square-foot expansion, which is twice the size of the current jail.
He said the county could build one unit of 250 beds and one control room and a second unit with 150 beds with room for a 100-bed expansion.
Colton said the projected cost is $87 million, with the county having to issue $72.7 million in bonds.
The bonds would not be issued until 2023. He said the county could have $14.2 million in reserve for the project.
Colton said the jail construction income tax adopted by the county last year will generate the annual bond payment of $5.3 million.
He said the additional increase in the public safety income tax is expected to generate $1.5 million that could go toward any bond payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.