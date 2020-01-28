ANDERSON — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a private residence that occurred at Deerfield Run Mobile Home Park on Monday evening.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard after two men, wearing masks, entered the home through an unlocked front door, according to a press release.
Once inside, the men battered a man inside and “brandished a handgun” at two females ordering them to the ground, according to the press release.
“The two male assailants asked for the stuff and for the stash at which time the male subject who had been battered gave them an undisclosed amount of marijuana,” according to the press release.
The man battered inside the residence had minor facial injuries, according to the report. No other injuries were reported by any of the other residents.
The men took the cell phones of their victims, the marijuana and then left the home, according to the press release. The only description available of the men is they were both white, according to the press release.
It is unknown if the men left on foot or in a vehicle and no one in the residence was able to give a direction of travel for the men when they left the residence, the press release states.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310 to remain anonymous or contact Madison County Sheriff Detective Brett Wright at 765-646-9281.
