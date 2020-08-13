ANDERSON — More than a hundred people gathered outside the Anderson City Building to show support for members of the local police department.
The Thursday rally was called by the Fraternal Order of Police to show community support for police officers and to raise some concerns with the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“It’s great to see the support,” FOP President Mike Anderson said before the supporters marched around the building.
“These are unique times in our nation and state,” he said. “We’re here to protect and serve the community that we love.”
Anderson said it’s not fair to jeopardize the jobs of police officers without due process.
“There are officers punished by the city that never got an opportunity to be heard,” he said. “We’re asking for due process.”
Anderson said police officers aren’t perfect but the administration should follow progressive discipline.
“An officer shouldn’t be terminated for every violation,” he said.
The FOP is against any police reform being considered by the Anderson City Council that violates an officer’s rights.
“It’s time for the silent majority to stand up and say we want protection,” Anderson said.
He said there is violence in Anderson on a daily basis and that should be the issue being addressed by elected officials.
Randy Berkebile, a retired Anderson police officer, said the recent incident involving the arrest of Spencer Nice was not chokehold by Officer Brandon Reynolds, who has been suspended without pay.
“What was done was a takedown,” he said. “I used that for the 42 years I was with the department. They didn’t endanger that young man’s life and he was lawfully taken into custody.”
Linda Woschitz, whose daughter is a police officer in Indianapolis, brought several hand-painted signs to the rally in support of the officers.
“We’re here to show support for the officers,” she said. “I don’t think they are being treated fairly. You’re innocent until proven guilty.”
Woschitz said what’s happening in Anderson is a result of the national debate on police procedures.
“I support my child,” she said. “I’m scared for her.”
Woschitz said the Anderson officers do a great job.
“I’m happy with the turnout,” she said. “I hope the community supports the officers that are keeping people safe.”
Chesterfield resident Al Clark’s daughter works as a 911 dispatcher and he was at the rally to support the officers.
“They don’t get the respect that they deserve,” he said. “It’s all about a chokehold incident, the officer made a judgment call. I don’t believe it was a chokehold.”
Clark said officers are trained to do the job.
“If there was an error in judgment they shouldn’t lose their job,” he said. “Criminals get more than one chance.”
