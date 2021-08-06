ANDERSON — A standing room only crowd of people from throughout Central Indiana urged state lawmakers to provide more transparency in the drawing of legislative district maps.
The Indiana House Committee on Elections and Apportionment and the Senate Elections Committee conducted a public hearing Friday at Ivy Tech Community College.
The U.S. census figures are to be released on Sept. 30 and the Indiana General Assembly will meet to draw the new maps that will be used for the next decade.
Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, who serves as a minority member of the House committee, said the hearings would be more valuable to the public after the new districts are proposed.
“Today, we have no census data nor proposed maps on which the public can comment,” he said. “It is important to know the redistricting process is actually two separate tracks operating in parallel.
“One is a public relations track that is visible to the public in hearings like this one,” Pierce continued. “It is designed to create the illusion of transparency. The other track happens behind closed doors.”
Pierce said political consultants input massive amounts of political and demographic data into a computer that runs hundreds of redistricting scenarios.
He said those are run to find the right maps to maximize the number of legislative and congressional seats for the majority party.
“This powerful combination of big data and computer power results in lopsided majorities for the party controlling the redistricting process that do not reflect the will of the people,” Pierce said.
He said evidence of this clandestine activity is the refusal to make public the contract that is using tax dollars for the redistricting consultants.
“A contract that pays tax dollars to assist in a legislative activity is clearly a public record that should be disclosed under Indiana’s Public Records law,” Pierce said. “But Republicans say no.”
Pierce, along with many residents, called for another round of public redistricting meetings around Indiana once the maps are made public.
Anderson resident Joyce Moore said Hoosiers have spoken in support of a bipartisan commission to draw the district maps.
“Rep. Tony Cook and Rep. Bob Cherry are superb individuals,” Moore said of the two Republicans that represent portions of Madison County. “They have no business representing Madison County. They have a sliver of Madison County for political purposes.”
Cook resides in Cicero and represents the northern portion of Madison County and Cherry resides in Greenfield and represents southern Madison County.
Jorgena Watson with the Henry County League of Women Voters said districts should unite communities of interest by neighborhoods, cities and towns and townships. She said counties should only be split when necessary.
“The current maps dilute certain groups for political purposes,” she said.
Watson said Delaware County is divided into five Indiana House Districts.
She said Senate District 26, which is represented by Democrat Tim Lanane, includes Anderson, the largest city in Madison County, and is combined with Delaware County.
“It was pulled out to create safe districts for Republicans and Democrats,” Watson said. “We don’t want safe districts for anyone.
“We want a process that is open and transparent,” she added. “We want the same data made available to the public and the criteria being used.”
Anderson resident Tami Dixon-Tatum said the drawing of the maps is about political power.
“Those in power decide what matters to address and matters to ignore,” she said. “You should consider all communities of interest.”
Dixon-Tatum said the current maps deprive some groups of the opportunity to hold political power.
Local resident Darrell Songer said data shows that 47% of Indiana residents identify as Republicans and 32% as Democrats.
He said 70% of the state office holders are Republicans.
“Something is wrong here,” Songer said. “We need an independent commission to draw the maps, not the party in power.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.