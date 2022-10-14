ANDERSON — Area residents are asking the Anderson City Council to update an ordinance adopted two decades ago to promote unity in the community.
The council is expected to consider a revised version of the ordinance, which was adopted in 2002 and signed by then-Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
Angie Strickler said Thursday the ordinance created the Mayor’s Commission for Unity, and since Lawler left office there has been little activity to promote unity.
The original ordinance’s purpose was to ensure equal accessibility to health, education, employment and housing in Anderson.
The mayor was charged with making appointments to the commission from the following organizations: Madison County Community Health Center; Anderson Community Schools; JobSource; the police and fire departments; Housing Authority; and the city council.
Strickler presented a proposed ordinance eliminating the appointments being made by the mayor and replacing the Community Health Center with the Madison County Health Department or Minority Health Coalition.
“A lot has changed since 2002,” Strickler said. “There are structures and policies in place that have resulted in disparity in our community.”
Strickler said she wanted to change the wording and appointment procedures in the 2002 document.
She said the council would ask the organizations to make the appointments to the Commission for Equity.
Funding for the commission would come from donations, which could be spent without approval of the city council.
The funds would be disbursed only on approved claims allowed and signed by the elected chairperson and secretary of the commission.