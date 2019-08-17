PENDLETON — Pendleton resident Becky Wickersham has some pretty strong feelings about what the Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Parks & Recreation Department needs to do with the natural resources under its stewardship.
Believing nature can better maintain itself than people can, she doesn’t want to see a lot of “amenities” that require human maintenance. The most human intervention she’d like to see, Wickersham said, is bird sanctuaries and butterfly gardens.
“I really feel strongly that this park is beautiful and a natural resource,” she said.
Wickersham was one of about 30 residents who attended a planning forum for parks and planning officials to collect information that will be used to develop a five-year master plan for the area’s natural resources.
The meeting originally was supposed to happen months ago but was delayed because of cleanup following the Memorial Day tornado that hit Falls Park and the town of Pendleton.
Prior to live polling on a variety of questions regarding facility and program usage at the park, Philip Parnin, senior project manager for Indianapolis-based Pros Consulting, presented demographics on users in the parks department’s service area. Those included ages, with most residents being 35 to 54, and per capita and median incomes, which are $26,239 and $72,968, respectively.
In addition, he shared market potential index statistics on the most popular athletic activities, based on credit card sales tracked by ZIP code, which are tennis, soccer and basketball. Top fitness activities are swimming, yoga and aerobics.
“The beauty of the MPI is it takes the guesswork out of where you need to provide your services,” he said.
The most popular outdoor activities were horseback riding, power boating and freshwater fishing.
“I would say swimming is pretty important here,” he said.
One resident, who asked not to be identified, said he was concerned about the planning for green space and the maintenance thereof in newly approved subdivisions.
Pendleton Assistant Planning Director Rachel Christenson replied this is a concern that has come up in focus groups and among members of the steering committee for the planning process.
“In our subdivision requirements, we do not have any minimum requirements yet,” she admitted.
In most instances, Christenson said, the developer maintains the green space until the homeowners association is operational. At that point, the maintenance is taken over by the association.
Judith Renbarger, who has been a Pendleton resident since 1963, said she came to the forum because she always has been involved with the parks. She said she approves of the process and the way that planning officials seek information from the public.
“There has to be a dedication to expedite," she said. "People don’t stay engaged when they don’t see action.”
Live polling results
Here are the top three responses to some of the live polling questions that relate directly to facilities and programs at Pendleton’s parks:
Top three amenities participants would like to see more of:
Aquatic center
Community park greater than 20 acres
Additional trails
Top three new amenities participants would like:
Splash pad
Aquatic center
Neighborhood parks of 10 acres or more
Top three programs participants in which participants most likely would participate:
Nature and outdoor adventures
Special events
Adult enrichment and fitness
Top three barriers that prevent forum attendees from using park facilities:
No time
Lack of parking
Lack of awareness
Top three amenities participants use most often:
Falls Park trails
Alvin D. Brown Swimming Pool
Playgrounds
Top three services that should receive the most attention over the next two years:
Trail connectivity
Updated pool
Park maintenance
