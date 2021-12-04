ANDERSON — The cold never bothered Elsa in the “Frozen” movies, and it didn’t seem to bother Zayli Mills as she waited to greet her favorite Disney princess during Anderson’s Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting Saturday night.
The young girl, who turned three on Sunday, was enjoying an early birthday celebration by spending the evening with her mother. As Elsa and her companions prepared to enter the plaza at Dickmann Town Center, Zayli craned her neck in anticipation.
“It feels good that the town can put this kind of stuff together for the little kids, especially, around Christmastime,” said Zayli’s mother, Elana Aguirre of Anderson. “These kinds of things are important for them to look back on and remember, so it’s really nice and we appreciate it.”
The customary parade was shelved due to lingering concerns over COVID. Still, the city’s annual holiday kickoff drew hundreds downtown and featured many other holiday favorites, including free hot chocolate and Christmas cookies, the opportunity for children to write and mail letters to Santa, and an appearance from St. Nick himself. Choirs from local schools and carolers from Anderson University provided the soundtrack for the festivities.
The return of the Christmas Celebration had been anticipated by city officials for months as a sign that residents, weary from pandemic-related worries, are eager to enjoy a sense of normalcy during the holidays.
“I think it brings back the energy and the excitement down here,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “It’s really fun to do this and to watch the kids having fun. When we had to take the break because of COVID last year, it was really disappointing but obviously it was something we had to do. We really are looking forward to trying to get things going again.”
The evening was also marked by the opening of the city’s skating rink. The 2,150-square-foot rink of synthetic ice, purchased by the city and first opened in 2018, has quickly become a centerpiece of the downtown area’s Christmas activities.
“(The rink has) really made a big impact on young kids coming down and enjoying themselves,” Broderick said. “A lot of these kids come back day after day, and they really enjoy it.”
Businesses along Meridian Street decorated their windows in the days leading up to the celebration, and prizes were given for the most elaborate displays. Broderick said the effort has brought a renewed sense of energy to the area.
“They’re very much energized,” he said. “They know it’s going to help their business, but they’re also like the rest of us, they’re citizen members looking forward to a good Christmas and getting things back on a more normal track.”
For some, the evening offered a chance to put pandemic-related concerns aside and, as Anderson resident Jessica Parker said, “have everybody together and not wearing masks.”
Aguirre added: “It takes us back to before everything happened with the pandemic,” Aguirre said. “It’s really nice to be able to get out and do this stuff again…just like old times.”
