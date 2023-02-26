INDIANAPOLIS — A state Senate resolution urging the state to rename a section of Ind. 13 in Elwood to honor Officer Noah Shahnavaz has passed the Senate and moved to the House.
Before that, all 50 senators signed on as co-authors to the bill by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 urges the Indiana Department of Transportation to rename part of the road, from 1795 S. Anderson St. to a mile south on Ind. 13, "Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile."
Shahnavaz had served with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months before he was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop July 31, 2022.
He also was an Army veteran.
"Officer Shahnavaz was known for his caring personality, honesty and integrity," Gaskill said.
"His loss is felt through our entire state, and I pray for his family and friends as they continue to endure this tragedy each day."