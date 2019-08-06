Resolution moves city forward on Edgewood Plaza redevelopment

ANDERSON – A significant step in the redevelopment of the Edgewood Plaza area has been taken by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
The Commission on Tuesday approved a resolution adding several properties needed for the redevelopment of the Nichol Avenue corridor west of Raible Avenue to the development plan.
By adding the properties the city plans to spend up to $1.5 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, revenues to purchase the following properties: closed Speedway gas station; Save on Liquor; Rent-A-Center; EZ Pawn; and two residential properties.
The Speedway property has been undergoing an environmental cleanup for several decades and the city is awaiting a letter from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management that no further work is required.
The Redevelopment Commission voted also to include the former Kmart location and Clark station on Nichol Avenue into the consolidated redevelopment plan.
The Anderson Plan Commission has to consider the amending of the plan later this month and the City Council will have to approve in September. Final approval by the Redevelopment Commission is expected in October.
The funding will cover the cost of demolishing the structure and prepare for the installation of the necessary infrastructure to support the planned future development.
The Redevelopment Commission recently purchased the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue for $230,000 and has been actively seeking a grocery store to open at the location.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said including the properties in the plan enables for the purchase in the future.
He said there is some question as to what properties will be demolished and additional roadwork will be required.
“This is the first step toward moving the project forward,” Winkler said. “We have a template for development but that could be changed.”
Richard Symmes, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said this a major project the organization wants to see move forward.
“This will allow for the potential acquisition of properties in order to redevelop this important westside gateway into our city, which is also a vital part of our community,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “The previous efforts to redevelop the area, including the removal of the old Edgewood Plaza and the recent acquisition of the old Marsh store, are good first steps, but more is needed if we are going to be serious about the redevelopment and improvement of this important area of the city.
“We have had a number of entities interested in bringing business into the area but this redevelopment effort must occur in order to take advantage of those opportunities,” he said.
Winkler said the most expensive aspect of the future project will be dealing with the drainage problem along Nichol Avenue.
He said activity could start in 2020.
“This has a tremendous impact on the Marsh store,” Winkler said. “This addresses everything on both sides of Nichol Avenue. This takes us a long way down the road.”
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
