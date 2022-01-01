ANDERSON — There was a time in the 1980s that the Paramount Theatre in downtown Anderson appeared destined for the wrecking ball.
The theater was closed in 1985 and four years later Madison County took ownership for the non-payment of property taxes.
That’s when Jim Abraham became involved in the project, which he continues to work to improve after performing a similar task at the Lucas Theatre in Savannah.
Abraham was nominated as “Person of the Year,” the annual award presented by The Herald Bulletin.
“No way, I haven’t done anything,” Abraham said. “I’m flattered and almost speechless.”
For 16 years, Abraham taught historic restoration at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
“The Paramount has been a labor of love,” he said. “I found a photograph where I’m on my hands and knees in 1989 unlocking the door for the first time.”
Abraham said from 1989 to 1995, the most pressing matter was simply getting the Paramount Theatre back in operational shape.
“The utilities had to be restored before any work could be done,” he said. “There was a doubt as to if we could really do this and what would be the cost.”
Abraham said a large group of volunteers who loved the facility and wanted it restored did the work.
“The first time we went through the theater with Jim there was mold, the roof was leaking and the dressing rooms were filled with water,” Jim Ault recalled.
“Jim could see the possibilities,” he said.
Abraham, a former Indiana state senator, grew up around a lumber yard owned by his family in southern Indiana and had a knack for restoration.
Randy Hammel, executive director of the Paramount Theatre, said Abraham was the “ramrod” for the restoration project.
“Jim is working with us to improve the visitor experience,” Hammel said. “As we have had challenges, Jim has had the answers.”
