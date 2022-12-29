ANDERSON — Young or old, the Rev. William O’Neal Sr. of Second Missionary Baptist Church is known by some for his willingness to reach out and help anyone, even those who are not members of his church, said Betsy Pearson, a member of O’Neal’s church.
O’Neal is most known in the community for Behavior, Influence, Grades and Goal, or BIGG, a mentorship program that focuses on young men struggling in school.
Stan Young, who acts as a co-leader for the program, aid O’Neal’s specialty is the grades aspect, as he was a teacher before becoming a pastor.
O’Neal fills a vacuum for black and brown male mentors, which Pearson said are needed in the community.
Mentoring is only the tip of the iceberg.
Young remembered O’Neal mobilizing folks at his church to help with a food pantry at Anderson Elementary in 2019. He said O’Neal was there every day he was supposed to be there to lead the group in prayer and work.
Such leadership, Pearson said, is why she believes he deserves recognition.