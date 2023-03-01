ANDERSON — Plans for redevelopment of the former Chesterfield Lumber Company property on Vinyard Street has been approved.
The Anderson Plan Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to rezone the 10-acre parcel from industrial to general business use at the request of James Grueser and Big Head Industries.
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the rezoning allows for the warehousing and storage of construction equipment and materials.
Grueser said he purchased the property at tax sale in 2016 with intention to make it a great location for his business.
He said eventually a six-foot fence with electronic controlled gates will allow for the storage of boats and RVs.
Grueser said he demolished several existing buildings and plans to construct metal buildings for indoor storage.
“I have a waiting list for potential tenants,” Grueser said. “I lease now to Battery Experts and several contractors.”
Jennifer Culp, vice president of the Plan Commission, said if Grueser wants to allow outside storage on the property he would be required to get a special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
Access to the property will be off Vinyard Street, and Grueser plans to repave the existing driveways.
“He has done a lot of work in Anderson and has always followed through with his commitment,” Culp said of Grueser and Big Head Industries.