ANDERSON – A new restaurant is planned to open in Anderson sometime in 2024.
The Plan Commission voted to approve a zone map change requested by Scatterfield Road Associates for the opening of a McAlister’s Deli.
The property contains less than a half-acre and is located on the north side of 60th Street across from the Texas Roadhouse.
McAlister’s is a deli restaurant and sandwich shop, and the proposal is for parking for 70 customers with construction to start in the fall.
According to the site plan, there are also two possible locations in the area for a new Steak N’ Shake restaurant.
The current Anderson store closed earlier this year with the property to be used for an oil change outlet.
The Plan Commission approved the secondary plat for the construction of FITT USA in Anderson.
FITT USA is locating on the former Guide Division parking lot on Raible Avenue.
The property contains about 30 acres and is zoned for industrial use.