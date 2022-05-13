ANDERSON — With plans to create an entertainment center, the Uranus Fudge Factory received initial approval to rezone 8.7 acres.
The Anderson City Council Thursday unanimously passed two of the three required readings of a request to rezone property for a new business use.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Planning Department, said Uranus is planning to move its headquarters from Missouri to Anderson.
Uranus purchased the former Good’s Candy Shop in January and opened the Anderson location on April 1.
Stires said the company’s plan is to add additional entertainment venues including an ice cream parlor, miniature golf and a go-kart track.
Louie Keen, owner of Uranus, said since the Anderson facility opened it is attracting 10,000 to 11,000 people per week with many of them coming off Interstate 69.
He said the store has sold a ton of fudge a week.
Keen said he will pay to widen Ridge Road to the south of 53rd Street to handle the increased traffic.
He said currently the company employs 54 people, up from 32 when it was operated by Randy Good.
Keen said the production facility has moved to a 9,000-square-foot building at an adjacent location on 53rd Street.
He said the company has made an initial investment of $3 million and received a $100,000 loan from the Anderson Revolving Loan fund.
Keen said he is moving his family to Anderson.
“I love this town,” he said. “It’s the best kept secret in America.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The council passed through two readings an ordinance to rezone 1.9 acres which was the former location of the Calvary Baptist Church, 3026 E. 10th Street, to allow for converting the building into three apartments.
The property was purchased by Randy Good.
The council also approved a 6-year tax abatement for David and Heather Smith to construct a $400,000 house at 4125 Gun Barn Road.
The existing home was destroyed by fire earlier this year and the Smiths have been residing at a hotel for two months.