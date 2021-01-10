CHESTERFIELD — Seeing increases in runs by as much as 18% over the last year alone and with funding challenges brought on by property tax caps, two fire departments are looking at joining together to create a new fire protection territory.
For the past year Union and Richland Township fire departments have been exploring the option of joining together.
"We had been interested in a fire territory since we tried to do one about 8 years ago with the town of Chesterfield and it just didn't work out," said Jamey Burrows, chief of Union Township.
Chesterfield contracts with the Richland Township for fire coverage, an arrangement that would continue with the new combined department, Burrows said.
"The primary reason for the territory is to have financial stability," he said. "To be able provide service in the future, but also be able to hire some full time folks to be able to provide that 24/7 coverage to the citizens that the citizens deserve."
The merged departments would cover about 50 square miles and be named the East Madison Fire Territory.
The new territory would continue to maintain both stations, Union Township's station in Chesterfield and Richland's on County Road 500 North.
Combining the two would allow for streamlining of the departments and allow for raising revenue as an independent taxing body.
"We want to make sure that we're not only raising a revenue source, but we're also taking care of the duplication of efforts and trying to combine and increase efficiency as well," said Josh Hendrick, chief of Richland Township.
Richland Township went on 598 runs in 2020, up from 507 in 2019, an 18% increase. Union Township went on just over 1,350 runs, up 16% from 2019.
"Being mostly a volunteer department, it's put a big strain on us trying to keep staffing and make sure that we've always got the people available to respond," Hendrick said.
Baker Tilly was hired to analyze the affect on property taxes. The report isn't available yet but representatives will be on hand to present findings at three public meetings that have been scheduled.
"There will be some tax increases for some individuals," Burrows said.
"We're still working on what those numbers would be, but because of the tax cap some people will not see any increase at all because they’re already at their max."
The first meeting will be Jan. 28 at the Union Township fire station in Chesterfield, the second will be Feb. 23 at the Richland Township fire station and the third will be March 4 back in Chesterfield. All three meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The details of how to stream the meetings will be publicized after the logistics have been worked out, Burrows said.
If approved, the territory would be in place January 2022, but since property taxes are collected in arrears the funds to hire full time staff wouldn't be available until the summer.
