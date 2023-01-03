ANDERSON — There was no change in the leadership positions of the Madison County County Commissioners for 2023.
John Richwine was elected to another term as president Tuesday, and Darlene Likens will continue as vice president.
It was the first meeting that newly elected Commissioner Olivia Pratt attended.
The commissioners approved reappointing several people in administrative positions for the year.
Those reappointed include Tom Ecker, county administrator; Jeff Graham, county attorney; Beatrice Ramey, human resources director; Andrew Kidder, properties manager; Lisa Cannon, IT director; Jeff Dyer, director of Madison County Emergency Management Agency; Scott Harless, superintendent of the highway department; Jessica Bastin, county engineer; Dee Dee Keesling, recycling director; and David Herbert, Veterans Affairs officer.
The commissioners voted to approve the sale of two highway department dump trucks to Henry County.
Henry County will pay $95,000 for each truck, with the funds returned to the county’s highway department budget.
The panel approved a contract with newly elected Sheriff John Beeman to include the annual salary of $125,700.