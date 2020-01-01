ANDERSON — There was a nice touch of surprise in Nancy Ricker’s voice when she answered her cellphone Monday night. Surprise that doubled when she learned she and her husband, Jay, were nominated for The Herald Bulletin’s Person of the Year Award.
“I don’t know who makes this decision, but I’m going to be honest with you – I’m not one to seek out accolades, if you know what I mean,” said Nancy Ricker who was not informed that the couple were this year’s honorees.
The Herald Bulletin solicits nominations for the Person of the Year Award each December to honor those within the community for their contributions to Madison County.
Beverly Joyce, publisher of The Herald Bulletin, said the newspaper’s editorial board sits down each year to carefully review those nominated and the conversation is often “humbling.”
“The conversation this year was no different, we had some amazing nominations,” she said. “The board chose Jay and Nancy Ricker for countless reasons.”
Joyce said the couple is known for both their economic impact contributions to Madison County as business owners in addition to the countless hours each has donated through community service.
“There are very few boards or charities in Madison County that did not benefit from their involvement,” Joyce said. “This year was no exception, when many may have sold their business and backed away from community involvement Nancy and Jay shared the rewards of their hard work with Madison County both financially and with their continued personal support.”
Jay and Nancy moved to Middletown and founded Ricker Oil Co. in 1979 where they began to amass several convenience stores/gas stations. In the mid 1980s they moved their headquarters to Anderson and at one point employed approximately 900 people throughout the company.
In December 2018 the couple sold their business, which had grown to 57 Ricker’s properties, and announced they were donating more than $1 million to several nonprofit organizations in Madison County.
The Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom was among the benefactors with a $500,000 gift that was used to pay off the historic theater’s mortgage.
When he made the donation, Jay Ricker said the gift would help set the organization “on a road to self-sustainability” and benefit the city’s arts and entertainment scene for years to come.
“It’s the dawn of a new day,” said Russ Willis, president of the theater’s board of directors, during a ceremony at the theater following the donation in 2018.
The couple also made a $500,000 gift to the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County for the creation of a foundation for future funding and additional projects.
Jay Ricker currently serves on the boards of directors at Conner Prairie and Community Hospital Anderson and he is chairman of Essential Senior Health and Living, a network of long-term care facilities in Madison County.
Nancy Ricker serves on the boards of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra and Community Hospital Foundation, is the former president of the local advisory board for Ivy Tech Community College and served on Ivy Tech’s regional board for about 14 years.
“I always leave out a whole bunch of stuff when they ask me,” Nancy Ricker said of the time she donates to the community.
She said one of the strengths of the community is its nonprofit organizations, but what makes Madison County special is the people.
“It’s just a good, friendly community that is changing and I think it’s changing for the better every day,” she said.
The couple was recognized by several organizations in 2019 including the Anderson Noon Exchange Club with its 51st Book of Golden Deeds Award, which recognizes those who volunteer their time, talents or resources to make the community a better place to live.
They also received the Sagamore of the Wabash bestowed by the governor. The award honors those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor.
Nancy Ricker said she is both humbled and honored that the couple’s work has been recognized within the community.
“Those words have been used many times, but it’s true,” she said.
She added that the couple’s parents were good examples when it came to helping others and they have followed in their footsteps.
Nancy Ricker said that if someone is fortunate enough to be able to give back to their community they should because “what you give you also receive back.”
Sally DeVoe, executive director of the Madison County Community Foundation, said Jay Ricker has served on the foundation’s board for a number of years before his daughter took his place and Nancy Ricker has served on their committees.
“I just think they are an example of what being community partners is and they are an example of doing it the right way,” DeVoe said. “That’s what makes them as a family a joy to work with because they are in it for all the right reasons.
“They are absolutely the right choice,” she said of The Herald Bulletin’s Person of the Year Award. “I think they are being recognized because they are deserving of any kind of accolades – whether they want it or not.”
