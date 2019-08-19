ANDERSON — A new motorcycle ride this year is offering bikers a chance to give back just by riding their bikes.
The inaugural Ride for Life on Aug. 24 offers riders who may not be able to afford a costly donation or kickstand fee a chance to still raise money for a local child care and adoption support organization just by visiting a few local businesses throughout the ride.
“If you want to ride and support, the best thing about the businesses we are stopping at is even if you don't have money to donate it's going to pay just with you riding with us,” said the ride’s organizer, Kelli Lane. “It’s always better to donate what you can if it's a dollar or dime or just your thoughts.”
And while donations are still appreciated on the day of the ride, several local businesses have offered a $1 donation per bike that visits each stop along the way.
The ride, starting at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, will culminate in a large hog roast at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Anderson, 1315 Meridian St., with free food, music, games and prizes throughout the evening. The party will also include an ice cream bar for kids and families.
“If somebody wants to come and don't have any money, come up and eat … maybe you have got an experience you can share with someone,” Lane said. “If you can help one person you have done your job as a human.”
Proceeds from the ride will be donated to Lil Miracles, an Anderson faith-based organization that provides clothing, diapers and wipes, parenting and life skills workshops and access to community support for new parents or grandparents taking parenting responsibility of their grandchildren.
“The sad thing is there's so many people these days that have raised a child that isn't theirs, or kids who can’t raise their own kids … or grandparents are raising the kids,” Lane said. “Lil miracles is one of the most wonderful places. You can get every single thing you need from them from support or supplies … they are just so welcoming there.”
In Indiana, more than 16% of children ages 5 to 17 live in poverty.
And Madison County has one of the largest percentages across the state with nearly one in four children living below the poverty line, according to 2017 U.S Census Bureau data.
In Indiana, 59,000 children — about 4% — live with relatives in homes without their parents present, according to Grandfamilies, an organization that supports grandparents raising grandchildren.
According to the organization, 60,179 grandparents are householders responsible for their grandchildren who live with them. Of these, 37.9% do not have children present.
Many face difficulties like poverty (19.3%) and disabilities (27.8%), and 60.2% are in the workforce.
Lil Miracles works to support families in need or new parents who may struggle to take on the massive time and financial responsibilities of taking care of a newborn.
The nonprofit organization focuses on empowering, educating and offering resources to young parents dealing with an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy as an alternative to abortion. Lil Miracles helps families with baby items, adoption options, post-abortive counseling, peer counseling and other resources.
“We genuinely care about the women we see and the families we help,” Executive Director Debbie Danner said. “We take it seriously, but we also make it a nice, fun safe haven they can come to.”
The support for Lil Miracles doesn’t have to end after the ride.
There are several volunteer opportunities at the center ranging from organizing baby clothes, working as a greeter and office assistant, helping with counseling and upkeep projects.
A volunteer application must be completed. Anyone can pick up a volunteer application at Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center, 2709 E. 38th St., Anderson, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Background checks are completed on all volunteers.
More Information is available at 765-606-7956.
