PENDLETON — Long before the sun rose on Saturday morning a group of bicycle riders from throughout central Indiana set out to ride for a good cause.
The second annual “Cycle at the Creek” was sponsored by the Youth Serving Christ Ministries as a fundraiser for the operations of the Square One Clubs.
Kevin Havenstrite of Middletown and Matt DeWitt of Yorktown were on hand to ride 66 miles through Madison County.
It was the first time the two men were taking part in the ride.
“It will take about three hours,” Havenstrite said of the journey. “We ride a fair amount, but not every day.”
DeWitt said the men ride between 140 and 150 miles per week.
“We ride everywhere,” he said. “We’ve been to Michigan, Maryland and Georgia.”
DeWitt has ridden 106 miles in one day and Havenstrite rode 204 miles on one trip in California that took about 15 hours.
“It’s a perfect today to ride,” DeWitt said. “It’s cool and there is a breeze. This is a good outreach to bring kids closer to Christ.”
Organizer Garri George said last year, 16 riders participated in the event and the hope was to double that number this year.
“It’s for a good cause,” he said. “It benefits Youth Serving Christ and Square One Clubs.”
George said they have been working on the event for two years.
“Money will go to fund our operating expenses,” he said. “We have clubs in schools. We’re just trying to help kids.”
Francie Seybert, a member of the Spoke and Wheel Club in Anderson, was planning to ride 49 miles.
“I ride at between 10 and 12 miles per hour,” she said. “I’ve been riding about 12 years. I ride as often as I can.”
Seybert said she rides between 3,000 and 5,000 miles per year Elwood resident Ajay Durham was planning to ride 17 miles on Saturday, which would surpass her previous high.
“We ride for fun for the most part,” she said. “We were trying to train a little bit.
“We’ve had fun on our rides, get out together,” Durham added. “I’m the granny of the group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.